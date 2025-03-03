J-Hope Drops New Single ‘Sweet Dreams’ with Miguel Mixing K-Pop and R&B

VARIOUS CITIES - DECEMBER 31: J-Hope performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

BTS member J-Hope is releasing “Sweet Dreams” next month, joining forces with Miguel in an exciting collaboration. The music video will debut on March 7.

This fresh partnership is J-Hope’s first time working with R&B star Miguel, who’s earned 13 Grammy nominations. The song follows J-Hope’s recent hit “LV Bag” featuring Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams.

This creative blend of K-pop and R&B creates opportunities for both artists. Their different styles come together to make something new and exciting.

K-Pop Meets R&B with J-Hope and Miguel

A select group of 613 fans will gather at “Sweet Dreamland” for a special meet-and-greet on release day. The number holds special meaning, marking when BTS made their debut.

The cover art shows J-Hope relaxing in an electric blue classic car, floating through dreamy clouds with bright yellow lettering. It’s his boldest look since finishing military service and releasing Hope on the Street, Vol. 1.

He’ll tour through 14 cities, performing across North America and Asia. Two shows in each location give fans more chances to see him perform.

His recent EP featured BTS bandmate Jungkook and disco legend Nile Rodgers. The blend of genres showed off his ability to adapt to any musical style.

With Big Hit Music’s support, artists like J-Hope continue to explore new territory in their solo careers. They’re creating fresh sounds while keeping their identity.

Written during his military service, the song tells stories of strong friendships and lasting bonds. His passion for music stayed strong, even during his time serving.

Fans are buzzing on social media about the upcoming release. The excitement keeps growing as the release date approaches.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!