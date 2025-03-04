Developer Wants To Build 399 Townhomes in Augusta Near Elementary School

A residential project could transform 45 acres along Golden Camp Road and Winn Drive in Augusta, Georgia. The planned Gibson Road Townhomes would be right next to Terrace Manor Elementary School.

The design includes 399 attached single-family lots, large green spaces with walking paths, and a community center. Kids and families would have places to play and hang out in shared outdoor spaces scattered across the property.

The city has set an April 7 public meeting where the Augusta-Richmond County Commission will look at rezoning needs. The meeting gives locals a chance to share their concerns about how it might affect the area’s infrastructure.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.