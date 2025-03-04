Red Cross Launches Free Smoke Alarm Program after 2,400 Georgia House Fires

Beginning this month, Red Cross teams will install 1,600 free smoke alarms across Georgia. The Sound the Alarm initiative follows a devastating 2,400 home fires in the state last year.

Nine cities are lined up for installations — from metropolitan Augusta to the small town of Sargent. Valdosta, Columbus, Fayetteville, Savannah, Cartersville, Statham, and Covington complete the list.

Katie Zwerk, a Red Cross spokesperson, noted that community involvement is key to enhancing fire safety through the Sound the Alarm program.

Volunteer teams will go door-to-door to install alarms. Residents who aren’t home can still get alarms by completing a quick online form. During home visits, teams will take time to teach crucial safety practices, including creating escape plans and proper alarm upkeep.

Along with the Nation Fire Protection Association, fire departments throughout Georgia support this initiative and note the need to have a properly working fire alarm in and around sleeping areas on each level of the home.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.