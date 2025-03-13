Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New TV Series ‘Asherah: A Love Odyssey’ Films First Episode at Historic Augusta Church

Placeholder Shilloutte User Image
Author Rebecca Allen

When Asherah: A Love Odyssey came to Augusta, Georgia, it kicked up a lot of excitement. The production didn’t just create jobs for locals — it brought a welcome boost to the city’s economy.

“It’s really been, it’s been beautiful. It’s been a very warm, embracing people, culture, it has enlarged our world as a result because it is a very special place,” Gary Mazeffa, director and screenplay writer, told News 6.

The show kept its word about hiring local talent — some people handled lighting and sound equipment, while others helped run the set. 

The series seeks to resonate with a diverse audience, following the journey of a woman through the various stages of her life and how her struggles and successes might shape her future.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.

Brighten Your Day With The Sunny Side Up Newsletter

You'll be in the know on music and entertainment news, giveaways, and what's happening in the CRSA.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Placeholder Shilloutte User Image
Author Rebecca Allen
Category:

More Entertainment

Load More