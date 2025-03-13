Two Developers in Running for Hotel Aiken Renovation

The bird's eye view of the streets of Aiken. South Carolina.

Out of six potential candidates, Aiken officials have narrowed it down to two developers to move forward with their Hotel Aiken renovation plans. City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh made the announcement after the March 10, 2025, City Council meeting.

Mayor Teddy Milner heads up an experienced review team, including Mayor Pro Tempore Ed Girardeau and Assistant City Manager Mary Tilton. They’re currently in detailed discussions with both candidates, working out the specifics of each proposal. The public can expect a decision by spring.

Due to competition rules, the finalists’ names are being kept private for now. What we do know is they have proven track records in renovating historic buildings, similar to what Hotel Aiken requires.

The renovations will also include several surrounding properties: the Holley House/Motor Court, Beckman Building, Taj Aiken, C.C. Johnson building, and Warneke Cleaners building.

The project caught attention worldwide. The opportunity listing on Colliers’ website pulled in 18,390 views — including some from as far away as the Philippines.

Colliers’ marketing efforts, including putting up signs on the buildings, got people talking locally. They received numerous calls from interested developers before the December 23, 2024, deadline.

