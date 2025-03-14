Augusta Plans To Recreate Marquis de Lafayette’s 1825 Visit for 200th Anniversary

Augusta will host a recreation marking 200 years since Marquis de Lafayette’s memorable trip through the city during his goodbye tour of America.

His amazing 13-month journey took him through all 24 states of the young nation. While visiting Georgia, the French hero played a key part in celebrating America’s first 50 years as an independent nation.

Plans include a big parade and celebrations matching the original 1825 welcome on March 23. The events will show how towns across America threw fancy parties, dinners, and public gatherings for their beloved French friend.

Local historians are working together to bring authentic scenes to life. Visitors will see detailed military displays just like those from 200 years ago.

With Augusta’s deep ties to the Revolutionary War, organizers expect many people to attend.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.