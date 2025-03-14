CAVA to Open First Mediterranean Restaurant in Evans

CAVA is opening a new location in Evans.

A new Mediterranean spot is coming to Evans, Georgia, as CAVA gets ready to open its newest location. This adds to the company’s growing footprint of over 300 restaurants across the country.

The exact location and opening date haven’t been announced yet. “We will ensure we reach back out when we have more details to share, and look forward to welcoming the Evans, GA community to our table,” a company spokesperson said to News 12 .

Located between their existing restaurants in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina, this will be CAVA’s first step into the Augusta area since buying Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018.

CAVA lets diners build their own meals. They can pick different proteins, veggies, and toppings for bowls or pitas, making it easy to accommodate gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian diets. Popular dishes include spicy harissa chicken, braised lamb, crispy falafel, and savory meatballs. The restaurant also features special drinks like pineapple mint and blueberry lavender.

Keep an eye on CAVA’s website for updates. In the meantime, customers can go ahead and download the CAVA app and sign up for its loyalty program.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.