‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Reunite After 22 Years

It’s been 22 years since the original Freaky Friday hit theaters, and now Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back to reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, mother and daughter. Fans of the 2003 film are in for a treat with the sequel, Freakier Friday, where the chaos of body-swapping is back—but this time with a whole new twist!

What’s the Story?

The movie picks up after Tess and Anna survived their crazy identity-swap experience. Now, Tess (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) is a mom who has learned a lot about family. Meanwhile, Anna (Lindsay Lohan) is now a grown-up with her own daughter—and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As the two families come together, Tess and Anna realize that their bond might just be stronger than they thought, and maybe lightning really can strike twice.

New Faces, Familiar Faces

The film isn’t just about the Colemans—there’s a new generation of characters too! According to a press release, joining the cast are Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon.

Nisha Ganatra directs the film, based on Mary Rodgers’ classic book Freaky Friday. The movie is produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Lindsay Lohan, Nathan Kelly, and Ann Marie Sanderlin serving as executive producers.

The trailer just dropped, and fans are already freaking out! One of the best parts? All the fun 2003 movie references that have people laughing and reminiscing. Remember that iconic line when Anna screams, “I’m like the Crypt Keeper!” when she sees herself in the mirror? Well, this time, she’s screaming, “My face looks like a Birkin Bag that’s been left out in the sun to rot!” Fans are loving the nods to the original, like the body-swap chaos and Anna shredding the guitar on stage again. Plus, Chad Michael Murray is back!

Fans Are Excited, and So Are We!

Under the official trailer, fans are sharing their excitement. One comment reads, “A theatrical Disney movie that is not a live action adaptation? It’s 2007 again? Sign me up!” Another says, “This feels like the first real Disney movie in a looooooooooooooooooooong time.” And, of course, one fan wrote, “22 years was worth the wait for this sequel!”

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8, so mark your calendars! Check out the trailer below and get ready to laugh and reminisce all over again.

Before the 2003 hit, there were other adaptations of the Freaky Friday story. There was a musical movie in 2018, which took the classic plot of a mother and daughter switching bodies, but with a new twist and some catchy songs. Going back even further, in 1976, a version of the film based on the novel was released, which had a very different vibe more fitting for the ’70s. And, of course, there was also a stage play musical based on the book, which made its own impact.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.