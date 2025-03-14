Georgia Schools Drop College Application Fees in March, Roll Out Promise Scholarship Program

High school seniors can apply to 60 Georgia colleges without paying a dime this March. The state is also launching a new scholarship program called Georgia’s Promise Scholarship Program.

Augusta University, Augusta Tech, and other schools are taking part in the free application period through Georgia Apply to College.

“We are working to let every Georgian know there is a path to a successful career for them right here in the Peach State, starting at one of our institutions of higher learning,” Governor Brian Kemp said in a release to the University of Georgia.

Students can submit as many applications as they want during this month without paying fees. The program aims to help students who might not consider college because of money concerns, especially first-generation students and those from underrepresented communities.

Four major state education groups worked together to make this happen. They combined resources from the Georgia Student Finance Commission, the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and private institutions.

Georgia’s Promise Scholarship Program opened applications on March 1, 2025, helping students stuck in struggling public schools. Kids from the lowest-performing quarter of public schools can get funding for private education. In Richmond County, 42 schools qualify.

To see which schools are participating, visit Georgia Futures online. You’ll find all the details about how to apply and get Georgia Promise funding.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.