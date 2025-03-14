North Augusta Puts Stop to New Apartment Projects for Next 2.5 Years

North Augusta’s City Council has blocked new standalone apartment construction until fall 2027. The March 3, 2025, decision won’t affect existing projects or smaller multiunit housing developments.

Ongoing projects including The Hive, Riverside Village, Alidade, and Bluegrass Place are not affected by the moratorium. The ban only affects future large-scale apartment proposals while city leaders update building guidelines.

Smaller housing developments won’t be affected by the ban. After hearing from builders and residents, the council kept duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in play to keep affordable housing options available. Councilman Kevin Toole explained that there’s a “missing middle” in the housing market, which could shrink even more if the development of duplexes and similar homes was left in the moratorium.

The council approved the measure unanimously. While council members Toole and David Buck weren’t present for the vote, they had backed the idea in earlier talks.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.