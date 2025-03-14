This Day in Top 40 History: March 14

March 14 has been a day for music events over the years. The Grammy Awards took place after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and artists such as Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion won awards. A Top 40 artist performed for the Queen of England and the Royal Family, and the Jonas Brothers began a residency on Broadway.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Some of the nominees and winners included:

2021: Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for her song “everything i wanted,” which was produced by her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Cultural Milestones

Certain artists have made an impact on the music industry. Here are some of the cultural milestones that have occurred on March 14:

1933: Multitalented music producer and composer Quincy Jones was born. Jones arranged and conducted music for Frank Sinatra and Count Basie and produced three albums for Michael Jackson. He started his own record label, Qwest Records, in 1980.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable recordings and performances that took place on March 14 include:

2014: Calvin Harris’ new song “Summer” played for the first time on the U.K.’s hit music radio station, Capital.

Organizers of musical events faced many challenges during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. However, artists rescheduled shows and continued writing and singing music in preparation for when the world would reopen.