UConn, South Carolina Betting Favorites for NCAA Women’s Basketball Title

Te-Hina Paopao #0 of the South Carolina Gamecocks brings the ball up court in the second half /T during the championship of the SEC women’s basketball tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 09, 2025 in Greenville, South Carolina.

With March Madness right around the corner, UConn (+300) and South Carolina (+310) emerge as the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, based on DraftKings’ latest odds.

Teams are gearing up for conference championships this weekend, setting the stage for the women’s tournament. UConn, boasting an incredible record of 11 national titles — including four since 2013 — sits at the top spot.

FanDuel has the powerhouse South Carolina Gamecocks at +330. They’ve grabbed two titles in the last 10 years, establishing themselves as real threats.

On DraftKings, USC and Notre Dame are tied for third at +550. FanDuel sees things differently, placing Texas at +450, giving them better odds than USC.

Past tournaments show that surprises can happen with the unpredictable nature of March Madness, regardless of current standings.

As anticipation grows, game odds are subject to change and you should practice responsible betting. Anyone seeking help can contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.