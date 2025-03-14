United Way CSRA Raises $3.3M, Helps 120,000 People After Hurricane Helene

Jerry Beasley (L) and Michael Bolton help a neighbor remove a tree from their yard after it was knocked over as Hurricane Helene passed through the area on October 05, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.

Following Hurricane Helene, United Way CSRA pulled together $3.3 million in 2024. They reached out to 120,000 people and generated a $5.05 million impact on the local economy.

On March 11, at the Augusta Marriott, leaders thanked everyone who came through when the September storm slammed the region.

“Fifty-one percent of households here in the CSRA are struggling in some way and that’s only be exacerbated by the hurricane,” said Brittany Burnett, president and CEO of United Way CSRA, as reported by WRDW. “So more than half of the community needs our support, so today we are here to celebrate people who have gone above and beyond to try and gather support from our community. We recognize volunteers and we also realize that our work is not yet done.”

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions topped the donor list with $246,000. Southern Nuclear, Publix, John Deere, and Club Car chipped in significant donations too.

By partnering with Lyft, they provided 1,257 rides and brought smiles to kids’ faces by handing out 2,000 toys through the Empty Stocking Fund.

Three companies grabbed major awards: Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED for Double Impact, John Deere for Volunteer Champion, and Aurubis Richmond for Spirit of Community.

Donnell Jenkins earned the 2024 Alvin W. Vogtle Volunteer Award for his dedication to youth at MACH Academy.

Employees from Augusta Coca-Cola, Savannah River Nuclear, and Southern Nuclear got recognition for leading giving campaigns at their workplaces.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.