Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans with New Song in New Orleans Street Performance

Imagine strolling through New Orleans’ French Quarter when—boom!—Ed Sheeran hops out of a black SUV, carrying a mic and an amp like a musical magician. That’s exactly what happened on March 15, when the superstar gave fans a special treat: the first-ever live performance of his unreleased song, “Azizam.”

According to NOLA.com, Sheeran teamed up with The Soul Rebels brass band and turned the street into his own personal stage, drawing a crowd of stunned and excited fans. “We’re gonna do one song here—we’re filming a bit of content—and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he told the audience.

The impromptu concert wasn’t just a one-time thing. Sheeran hinted that “Azizam”—which he played twice during the pop-up—will be officially released in the coming weeks. “I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live,” he shared.

Sheeran later posted a video of himself casually rolling his amp through the streets, the crowd growing with every step. “Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!” he captioned the post.

With fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming album, Play, Sheeran has been keeping things exciting with these unexpected performances. Just days earlier, he surprised a Nashville bar crowd with an impromptu set he also shared on his Instagram.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.