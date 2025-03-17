Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans with New Song in New Orleans Street Performance
Imagine strolling through New Orleans’ French Quarter when—boom!—Ed Sheeran hops out of a black SUV, carrying a mic and an amp like a musical magician. That’s exactly what happened on March 15, when the superstar gave fans a special treat: the first-ever live performance of his unreleased song, “Azizam.”
According to NOLA.com, Sheeran teamed up with The Soul Rebels brass band and turned the street into his own personal stage, drawing a crowd of stunned and excited fans. “We’re gonna do one song here—we’re filming a bit of content—and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he told the audience.
The impromptu concert wasn’t just a one-time thing. Sheeran hinted that “Azizam”—which he played twice during the pop-up—will be officially released in the coming weeks. “I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live,” he shared.
Sheeran later posted a video of himself casually rolling his amp through the streets, the crowd growing with every step. “Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!” he captioned the post.
With fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming album, Play, Sheeran has been keeping things exciting with these unexpected performances. Just days earlier, he surprised a Nashville bar crowd with an impromptu set he also shared on his Instagram.