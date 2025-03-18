New Romance Alert? Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas Were Spotted Together Again in Public

We might be witnessing the beginning of a high-profile romance! Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted together once again in public. The last time they were seen, they enjoyed a cozy Valentine’s Day dinner in Soho, London. Now, according to the Daily Mail, they’ve been spotted again at Battersea Heliport. With these repeated sightings, it’s hard to stop tongues wagging and romance rumors sparking.

Tom Cruise’s Dating History

We all know Tom Cruise’s dating history—it’s been highly publicized, to say the least. Who could forget his infamous moment on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where he jumped up and down on the couch, declaring his love for Katie Holmes? The pair welcomed a daughter, Suri, in 2006, just a year after Cruise jumped on Oprah’s couch. They split in 2012, with Cruise citing that Holmes wanted to protect Suri from Scientology as one of the key reasons for their breakup.

Before Holmes, Cruise married actress Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. Their separation sparked a viral meme, showing a very elated Kidman allegedly leaving a lawyer’s office after finalizing their divorce. Before Kidman, Cruise was married actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990.

Aside from his three ex-wives, Cruise has also been romantically linked to several high-profile names, including Penélope Cruz, Sofia Vergara, Nazanin Boniadi, and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, among others.

Ana De Armas’ Dating History

The Cuban-born actress has taken Hollywood by storm with standout roles in films like Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Deep Water. But when it comes to her love life, Ana de Armas’ romantic history could rival even Tom Cruise’s colorful past.

Ana was previously married for two years to Spanish actor/model Marc Clotet, whom she met in 2010. She’s also been romantically linked to screenwriter and director David Victori, talent agent Franklin Latt, and photographer Alejandro Piñeiro Bello. Of course, she later made headlines for her highly publicized relationship with none other than Ben Affleck (yes, Affleck did date women whose name isn’t Jennifer).

After her relationship with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas casually dated Tinder’s vice president, Paul Boukadakis, but they split sometime last year. Her next relationship also garnered significant attention, as she was linked to the Cuban president’s stepson, Manuel Anido Cuesta. The pairing sparked backlash, with critics pointing out the irony of de Armas dating the stepson of a dictator she fled from when she left Cuba, according to the Daily Mail.

The Real Score

A source told People that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were meeting to discuss an upcoming project and that their supposed Valentine’s Day dinner wasn’t just the two of them—it included their agents as well. The source also mentioned that they were just discussing potential “collaborations down the line,” and that they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

A few days later, de Armas was spotted once again with Cuesta in Madrid.