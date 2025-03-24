Aiken County Approves New Fire Protection Contract for Wagener District

On March 18, county officials gave the green light to a plan for the Wagener Fire District to handle fire protection in northeastern Aiken County. The existing contract with Wagener Fire Department ends April 30.

This change happened after Wagener’s Town Council broke ties with the fire department in January 2025. Their decision opened the door for an independent group to take the reins.

The new agreement includes a six-month trial period. During this time, the district needs to prove they can respond to emergencies quickly and maintain quality service. If they fall short, the county might have to intervene.

Before getting started, the district must have all the necessary equipment. They’ll need fire trucks, stations, and essential firefighting equipment.

During an executive session, every member of the Judicial and Public Safety Committee backed the plan. Their support led the full council to give its approval too.

The council chose Chairman Gary Bunker to sign the agreement. The document outlines how District 16 should manage its fire services.

