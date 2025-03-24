Augusta Reveals Masters Traffic Plan With New App, Road Closures for 2025 Tournament

The city of Augusta has announced its traffic plan for this year’s Masters Tournament. Key changes include closing sections of Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, while Berckmans Road will be shut down from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A new mobile app that can be downloaded with a QR code gives fans instant access to parking and traffic updates.

“Every year our goal is to take what we’ve done, take what we’ve learned from the previous year and adjust it a little bit, hopefully just to improve final plans a little bit, improve the experience a little bit, and make sure the patrons have an easy experience getting to the parking area,” said John Ussery, assistant director of the city’s Traffic Engineering Division, to The Augusta Chronicle.

Starting March 21, crews will tweak traffic lights and change lane configurations. Twenty electronic message boards will guide drivers to available parking from April 3 to April 6.

There will be patron parking along Berckmans Road but get there early. Officials are pushing people to carpool and use ride-shares, based on what they’ve learned from previous traffic jams. The former TGI Friday’s spot at Washington Road and Berckmans Road is now a dedicated ride-share pickup zone.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.