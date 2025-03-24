First U.S. PTSD Treatment Center for First Responders Opens in Augusta

Valor Station, a new treatment center in Augusta, celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony recently. It’s the first facility in the U.S. created specifically to help first responders dealing with PTSD.

“What version of that person do you want that’s going to show up to save you and that’s going to respond to you in your greatest time of need?” said Kristy Ledford, clinical director for Valor Station, to WRDW . “That’s why it’s important we want to return them to their communities so their families, their departments will be able to show up and to do the job as the best version of themselves.”

The center officially opens on April 1, with patients being admitted a week after.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.