Jennifer Lopez Looking to Date a Non-Celeb After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez seems to be ready to follow in Pete Davidson’s footsteps and embrace a quieter relationship, free from the drama that often comes with high-profile couplings.



After Bennifer 2.0, the “Jenny from the Block” singer is reportedly ready to ditch Raya and try her hand at good ol’ Tinder. Yes, you read that right—J.Lo is reportedly looking to date a non-celeb. After years of dating the likes of Alex Rodriguez, marrying Marc Anthony, and dating and marrying Ben Affleck, the mom of two is now ready to try a relationship away from the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez Wants a “Regular Joe”

A source told In Touch Weekly that Lopez wants a new man “that has nothing to do with Hollywood,” following her split from Affleck. The outlet reported, “Believe it or not, Jennifer says she wants a ‘regular Joe,’ a businessman or a blue-collar guy who’s secure in himself. A guy who is strong in his convictions, someone who will make her feel special, safe and secure. She’s tired of being taken advantage of by men who want the spotlight.”

The insider also shared that Lopez has been reflecting on her past relationships and her role in their demise. The singer-actress is reportedly “working on her expectations” and acknowledges that she “requires a lot out of a romantic partner.” She’s aware that she comes with a lot of baggage, which is why “she’s looking for a guy who will be open to discuss his insecurities and hers.”

Friends have also encouraged Lopez to start dating again. While she’s considering finding a new love beyond the confines of Hollywood, her ex, Affleck, seems to be clinging to another ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Page Six reported that both Jennifers are done with Affleck who has recently started reaching out to Lopez again.



The insider said, “They’re both relieved to be done with him. Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently. The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other.”

Jennifer Garner has been in a relationship with John Miller, a lawyer and CEO of PopID, a portfolio company, since 2018.