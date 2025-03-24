Jonas Brothers Announce Massive 20th Anniversary Tour

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road in a big way to celebrate 20 years of music! On Sunday (March 23), the iconic sibling trio revealed their JOhttps://jonasbrothers.com/NAS20: Living the Dream Tour, a North American stadium and arena tour that’s bringing the party to the U.S. and Canada this summer.

With 43 epic shows, the tour kicks off August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and wraps up on November 14 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The big announcement came during JONASCON in New Jersey, sending fans into full-on excitement mode.

And here’s the cherry on top—some cities will have special guests like Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls joining the fun!

Tickets for the JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour go on sale March 28 at ticketmaster.com, so set your alarms!

But that’s not all—the Jonas Brothers are also celebrating the release of their brand-new, feel-good single, “Love Me To Heaven.” It’s their first release of the year, following collabs with Marshmello and Rascal Flatts, and it’s guaranteed to be a playlist favorite.

Check out the full list of JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour dates below and start counting down!

Aug. 10: East Rutherford N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

Aug. 12: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)

Aug. 14: Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park)

Aug. 17: Hershey, Pa. (Hersheypark Stadium)

Aug. 21: Toronto (Rogers Centre)

Aug. 23: Boston (Fenway Park)

Aug. 26: Chicago (Wrigley Field)

Aug. 28: Detroit (Comerica Park)

Aug. 31: Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

Sept. 6: Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium)

Sept. 18: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)

Sept. 20: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

Sept. 22: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Sept. 25: San Francisco (Chase Center)

Sept. 26: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

Sept. 28: Phoenix (PHX Arena)

Oct. 2: Denver (Ball Arena)

Oct. 4: Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center)

Oct. 5: Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena)

Oct. 7: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Oct. 8: St. Louis (Enterprise Center)

Oct. 10: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

Oct. 12: Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum)

Oct. 14: Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)

Oct. 16: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

Oct. 17: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Oct. 18: San Antonio, Texas (Frost Bank Center)

Oct. 19: Houston (Toyota Center)

Oct. 22: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

Oct. 24: Sunrise, Fla. (Amerant Bank Arena)

Oct. 26: Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)

Oct. 28: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

Oct. 29: Raleigh, N.C. (Lenovo Center)

Nov. 1: Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Nov. 2: Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Nov. 4: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center)

Nov. 5: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

Nov. 6: Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

Nov. 8: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

Nov. 9: Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center)

Nov. 11: Cleveland (Rocket Arena)

Nov. 12: Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Nov. 14: Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

