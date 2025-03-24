Jonas Brothers’ Holiday Movie ‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ Coming to Disney+
The Jonas Brothers are making this holiday season extra festive—with a side of nostalgia! Nick, Joe, and Kevin announced earlier this year that they’re starring in a brand-new Christmas movie, and now we have the details.
According to PEOPLE, A Very Jonas Christmas was officially revealed at JonasCon at American Dream in New Jersey on Sunday, March 23. Set to premiere later this year on Disney+, the film follows Nick, Kevin, and Joe as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families—facing plenty of hilarious obstacles along the way.
The outlet also shared that the movie, filmed in Toronto, features Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan, with Jessica Yu directing.
Good Morning America first broke the news, posting a clip on X that was later shared by Disney+ and the band. In the video, the brothers put their own spin on the iconic Love Actually cue card scene. Joe, missing the point, starts reading aloud: “Hi! We’re the Jonas Br…,” before Nick jumps in. “No, don’t say it!” he insists. “The whole point is you don’t say it, you just let them read it.”
Disney+ confirmed the holiday fun with an Instagram post captioned, “Too early for Christmas? 🎅 Na