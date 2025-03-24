New Augusta Farmers Market Opens at Community Innovation Hub

On March 20, 2025, fresh food came to a long-forgotten Augusta neighborhood with the opening of Veggie Park Farmers Market at the Hub for Community Innovation.

People enjoyed cooking demonstrations, tours of Augusta Locally Grown, and entertainment to celebrate the opening.

“If the hurricane and recent things haven’t shown us anything else over the last few years, being self-sustainable and knowing how to grow your own food, chickens, the egg prices, that’s another big thing you see a lot of people doing chickens now, so it’s definitely a worthwhile thing,” said Mike Tripp, with Country Sweets Berry Farm, to WRDW. “If you do that now, this is a good place to sell and bring your products to market.”

Visitors can check out the next market day on March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

