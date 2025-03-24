New Chick-fil-A Opens in Augusta, Creating 120 Jobs

A new Chick-fil-A has opened its doors at Wheeler Road and Robert C. Daniel Parkway. Taking over the former O’Charley’s site, this restaurant brings 120 job opportunities to the area.

Local Augusta native Kenny Hanna leads the restaurant, bringing 18 years of restaurant experience with him. Even with a light morning drizzle, eager customers began lining up by 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, hoping to be the first ones inside.

“I’m super excited about the easy access of in and out and being able to get in and get out quicker to get back to the office,” said Alicia Kight, the first customer, to WRDW.

Thoughtful design features make this location unique. Children will enjoy the spacious playground. There are multiple drive-thru lanes, with one lane dedicated to orders placed through the Chick-fil-A app, helping to reduce wait times.

Employees can work full-time or part-time positions. Benefits include health insurance, and employees can qualify for college scholarship money.

This location is open six days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.