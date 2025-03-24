*NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Turns 25: JC Chasez’s De Niro-Inspired Car Chase & More

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In a recent episode of Vevo’s Footnotes, fans got to uncover some little-known secrets about *NSYNC’s iconic “Bye Bye Bye” music video! It takes us back to 2000 when we first saw the epic video for the hit single from *NSYNC’s record-shattering third album, No Strings Attached.

According to PEOPLE, the album’s cover art — which symbolized the band breaking free from their old management — actually inspired the high-energy vibe of the “Bye Bye Bye” video. And, of course, Vevo’s Footnotes takes us behind the scenes to show just how it all came together.

When it came to the dance breaks, director Wayne Isham found his inspiration in the 1951 movie Royal Wedding, starring Fred Astaire. He loved how Astaire danced all over the room while singing “You’re All the World to Me,” and thought, “Why not do that for *NSYNC?”

But the fun didn’t stop there. For the car chase scene featuring JC Chasez and Lance Bass, the team asked JC about his favorite car chase in a movie, and he said it was Robert De Niro’s scene in Ronin. JC was shocked when the very same stunt crew who worked on Ronin showed up to help him film the chase!

Darrin Henson, the genius behind the choreography, was thinking about stepping away from music videos, but *NSYNC’s manager convinced him to come on board. Thank goodness he did — Henson went on to win an MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography for his work on “Bye Bye Bye.”

Lance Bass recently posted a clip on Instagram celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “Bye Bye Bye” music video. His son, Alexander, sat in his lap as they watched the video, and little Alexander even nailed the famous hand gesture from the song. Lance captioned the post, “In honor of Bye Bye Bye’s 25th anniversary.”

