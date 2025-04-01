Survey Says Gen Z and Millennials Are in A ‘Constant’ State of Worry
In worrying news (as if we don’t have a lot of things to worry about!), a survey says that Gen Z and Millennials are in a constant state of worry….
In worrying news (as if we don't have a lot of things to worry about!), a survey says that Gen Z and Millennials are in a constant state of worry. This troubling trend is more common than people think, as the survey reveals just how alarming the figures are. From financial instability to health and well-being, these generations are dealing with numerous concerns.
Sources of Gen Z and Millennial’s Constant State of Worry
Originally published by SWNS (via the New York Post), the survey found that 47% of respondents stated they feel they’re in a 'constant state of worry.' Six in 10, or 62%, of Gen Z and millennial respondents feel this way, compared to only 38% of Gen X and Baby Boomer participants.
Brooke Witt, VP of marketing at Avocado Green Mattress, said, “Worry doesn’t just affect our mindset — it can also take a real toll on our sleep. When our thoughts are preoccupied with finances, family or our to-do lists, it can be harder to fall asleep and stay asleep, which impacts how rested we feel the next day.”
Witt added, “We know how important quality sleep is for overall well-being, and we’re committed to helping people create a space for rest, even in life’s busier, more stressful moments.”
The survey also determined that the top three worries for Gen Z and Millennials are finances (53%), family, and things they need to take care of, which are tied at 42%. Following these are health (37%), getting enough sleep (22%), and the political situation (19%).
Over half of the respondents are parents, and 77% of them said they’re worried about the world in which their child is growing up.
American Psychological Association found in a 2023 survey that young American adults reported a higher stress level of 6 out of 10, compared to 3.4 out of 10 among older respondents, aged 65 and older. Chelsea Dudley, a clinical psychologist, said, “Some stressors are fairly common during this life transition—career decisions, finances, planning for the future—but I believe something is different about what 20- to 30-year-olds are dealing with right now,” especially with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cecilia Poon, internship training director in Nebraska Medicine’s psychology department, mentioned that Baby Boomers or people who are in their 60’s are not exactly stress-free. It’s just that they are “not exactly dealing with the same stress as those in earlier-born generations.”
However, all is not lost. Dudley suggested employing proven stress management techniques, focusing on the meaningful things in life and starting small. Dudley added, “Little by little, the small steps will turn into meaningful change.”