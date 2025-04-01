Survey Says Gen Z and Millennials Are in A ‘Constant’ State of Worry

In worrying news (as if we don't have a lot of things to worry about!), a survey says that Gen Z and Millennials are in a constant state of worry. This troubling trend is more common than people think, as the survey reveals just how alarming the figures are. From financial instability to health and well-being, these generations are dealing with numerous concerns.

Sources of Gen Z and Millennial’s Constant State of Worry

Originally published by SWNS (via the New York Post), the survey found that 47% of respondents stated they feel they’re in a 'constant state of worry.' Six in 10, or 62%, of Gen Z and millennial respondents feel this way, compared to only 38% of Gen X and Baby Boomer participants.

Brooke Witt, VP of marketing at Avocado Green Mattress, said, “Worry doesn’t just affect our mindset — it can also take a real toll on our sleep. When our thoughts are preoccupied with finances, family or our to-do lists, it can be harder to fall asleep and stay asleep, which impacts how rested we feel the next day.”

Witt added, “We know how important quality sleep is for overall well-being, and we’re committed to helping people create a space for rest, even in life’s busier, more stressful moments.”

The survey also determined that the top three worries for Gen Z and Millennials are finances (53%), family, and things they need to take care of, which are tied at 42%. Following these are health (37%), getting enough sleep (22%), and the political situation (19%).

Over half of the respondents are parents, and 77% of them said they’re worried about the world in which their child is growing up.

American Psychological Association found in a 2023 survey that young American adults reported a higher stress level of 6 out of 10, compared to 3.4 out of 10 among older respondents, aged 65 and older. Chelsea Dudley, a clinical psychologist, said, “Some stressors are fairly common during this life transition—career decisions, finances, planning for the future—but I believe something is different about what 20- to 30-year-olds are dealing with right now,” especially with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cecilia Poon, internship training director in Nebraska Medicine’s psychology department, mentioned that Baby Boomers or people who are in their 60’s are not exactly stress-free. It’s just that they are “not exactly dealing with the same stress as those in earlier-born generations.”