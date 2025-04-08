Justin Bieber’s Open Call for Collabs Draws Big Names, Including Drake
Looks like Drake wants to team up with Justin Bieber—but the Biebs might be ghosting him! Over the weekend (Sunday, April 6), Justin Bieber took to Instagram and told his…
Looks like Drake wants to team up with Justin Bieber—but the Biebs might be ghosting him!
Over the weekend (Sunday, April 6), Justin Bieber took to Instagram and told his nearly 300 million followers: “Dm me if u wanna make music together.” Naturally, that caught the attention of fellow Canadian superstar Drake, who slid into the comments to shoot his shot. But according to him, Bieber left him hanging! “I DM’d but no reply,” Drake wrote.
While Bieber hasn’t responded to Drake yet, his inbox was blowing up with messages from other big-name artists wanting in.
Big Sean—who dropped a hit with Bieber back in 2012 called “As Long As You Love Me”—jumped in with: “Check Dm’s.”
Kehlani hyped things up, saying: “Whewwhewwww.” And Jaden Smith, a longtime Bieber buddy, added: “Check your DMs gang.” Even rising country singer Bailey Zimmerman had a request, commenting: “WE NEED COUNTRY JB.”
Bieber’s no stranger to big-name collabs. In recent years, he’s teamed up on tracks like "Snooze (Acoustic)" with SZA, "Private Landing" with Don Toliver and Future, and "Honest" with Don Toliver. And let’s not forget the 2021 fan-favorite, when Justin and The Kid LAROI dropped the smash hit “Stay.”