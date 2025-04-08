This Day in Top 40 History: April 8
April 8 gave fans some notable performances and positive Top 40 artist moments. It's heartwarming to see other artists lifting each other up instead of competing. Bruno Mars and Cardi B's song was certified Multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and the Jonas Brothers had a standout performance on Saturday Night Live.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
There were some fun and interesting milestones on April 8, including:
- 2020: During a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe, former One Direction member Niall Horan stated he thought Taylor Swift was one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. He praised her storytelling and shared that he often thought of her methods while composing his own songs.
- 2014: Pop star Miley Cyrus performed at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of her Bangerz Tour. Cyrus became known for her television role in Hannah Montana, where she successfully transitioned from teen star to pop diva.
- 2019: Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" received a Multi-Platinum rating from the Recording Industry Association of America. This single also had RIAA ratings of Multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold.
- 2023: The Jonas Brothers performed on Saturday Night Live to support their new The Album with catchy tunes such as "Waffle House" and "Walls." During this performance, the Jonas Brothers had a full chorus and band backing them with Joe Jonas at center stage.
- 2024: Superstar Nicki Minaj performed at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Minaj was born and raised in the Caribbean Islands and has had several Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "Super Bass" and "Starships."
Notable Recordings and Performances
These recordings and performances made history on April 8:
- 1998: The Spice Girls performed at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, for their Spiceworld Tour. Mel B (Scary Spice) was later a judge on America's Got Talent with Simon Cowell.
- 2006: The Black Eyed Peas headlined the Honda Civic Tour at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas. Supporting artists included Flipsyde and The Pussycat Dolls.
- 2018: As part of his Divide Tour, pop star Ed Sheeran performed at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Manila, Philippines.
- 2023: Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" hit the Top 40 charts at No.1 and remained there for 10 weeks. "Die for You" by The Weeknd also reached No.1 and stayed there for 27 weeks.
- 2024: Taylor Swift teased lunar-themed lyrics to her album The Tortured Poets Department on the day of a rare solar eclipse on April 8.
Though the Top 40 music industry changes yearly, many performances and recordings remain strong in fans' hearts.