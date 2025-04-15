BLACKPINK Reunion (Sans Jisoo) at Coachella 2025

If you think you needed to wait for July 5 for a BLACKPINK reunion, the K-pop queens had a mini-reunion—kind of. After what seems like an eternity (or maybe just a couple of years, depending on how much of a die-hard Blink you are), BLACKPINK reunited sans Jisoo, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California where Lisa and Jennie had performed separately, and Rosé attended in support.

BLACKPINK at Coachella

The K-pop girl group first performed Coachella at the Sahara Tent in 2019. But in 2023, they made history by becoming the first Korean group to headline it, making it one of the legendary Coachella sets that defined the festivals.

Lisa made her debut as a solo artist on the Sahara Stage earlier this week. After her performance, Rosé conducted a post-show interview while sitting on the White Lotus actress’ lap. The “APT.” singer asked in a clip posted by MTV UK, “Do you have any interesting or fun stories on stage, anything that happened that nobody really knows?”

Lisa replied, “I think they all noticed it, because the wind was so … it dries my lips,” moving her tongue inside her mouth in between singing the lyrics to “Dream,” from her debut album, Alter Ego. Rosé hit her playfully and burst out laughing with Lisa realizing, “I think it showed, I think it showed.”

Jennie also made her solo Coachella debut. Billboard reported that Lisa and Rosé were present in the crowd cheering their bandmate. Rosé posted on her Instagram Story a video of the two of them dancing to Jennie’s set which include her songs “Filter,” “Mantra,” “Handlebars,” “Start a War,” “Zen,” and “Damn Right” with surprise guest Kali Uchis, among others.

In another clip, the "Number One Girl” singer can be seen lifting Jennie as soon as she got off the stage and spinning her around in joy.