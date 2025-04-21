4 Highlights from Coachella 2025 – Weekend 2

Coachella 2025 Weekend 2, held from April 18 to April 20, featured artists making their festival debuts, surprise (and last-minute) additions to the lineup, performances that powered through technical difficulties, and even bandmates shutting down feud rumors.

Coachella 2025 Weekend 2 Highlights

Here are four standout moments for those who were, unfortunately, team “Couchella” enjoying the festival from the comfort of their homes rather than in the desert where all the action went down.

Ed Sheeran’s Festival Debut

What a nice surprise, and also, it’s about time!

Ed Sheeran was announced as a last-minute surprise addition for the music festival’s Weekend 2. Fans flocked to the Mojave tent to watch the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter perform his hit songs, including “Don't,” "Thinking Out Loud," "Photograph" and "Perfect," per USA Today. Sheeran’s set might be lacking backup dancers, a live band, and other theatrical displays, but he did make up for it with sheer talent in singing and relatable song lyrics. Guessing by the number of attendees who watched him perform, the next time he plays Coachella, he could be a headliner.

Dave Grohl Performed with the LA Philharmonic

Talk about a crossover!

Dave Grohl was one of the surprise guests of the LA Philharmonic during Coachella Weekend 2. Grohl performed with Gustavo Dudamel and the orchestra for the rendition of Foo Fighters’ songs “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and “Everlong.” Aside from being a surprise performance, it was also Grohl’s first time performing a Foo Fighters song since August 2024, per Consequence.

Aside from the rocker, the orchestra also featured guest appearances from Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, who sang Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso.

Lady Gaga’s Mic Snafu

Lady Gaga was once again on the main stage at Coachella, delivering a show-stopping performance. However, the singer experienced technical glitches when her head mic was cut out while singing “Abracadabra,” per CNN. The singer reappeared after a few seconds with a handheld mic to continue the rest of her set.

Later in her performance, the “Bad Romance” singer apologized for the earlier snafu, saying, “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live!”

Jennie and Lisa Shut Down Feud Rumors

Allkpop reported that there have been rumors circulating how BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa have been feuding with some netizens commenting that “Jennie did not stay to watch Lisa’s entire performance” and that she just “probably attended by force since there was so much criticism” since Lisa and Rosé watched her show during Weekend 1.