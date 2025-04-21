The Weeknd Shows Off Film Trailer, Album, and Stadium Tour Plans

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, has officially released Hurry Up Tomorrow, the highly anticipated final installment of the trilogy that began with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM in 2022. Released on Apr. 9, the album coincides with the debut trailer for a new film of the same name, in which Tesfaye stars alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Trey Edward Shults is directing this film, with Ortega starring as Anima, and it helps offer hints of a surreal and emotional narrative.

The album features tracks like “Timeless” and “São Paulo” with appearances from Lana Del Rey, Justice, and Travis Scott. On Feb. 2, at the 2025 Grammy Awards, The Weeknd triumphantly returned to the Recording Academy stage, performing "Cry for Me" from the new album. Following past nomination controversies, the performance marked his first since stepping back from the institution.

To promote Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd will embark on a summer stadium tour with Playboi Carti as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The promotional content for the film and album continues to use the artist's visual language, with nightmarish visuals and ambiguous storytelling that follow the atmospheric vibe that fans have come to expect.